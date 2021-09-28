Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin funds non-profits helping refugees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple businesses, churches, individuals and not-for-profits have rallied together to make the transition as easy as possible for refugees settling in North Central Wisconsin with the help of Community Foundation. Local groups have organized clothing drives and other events to welcome refugees.

Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin helps organizations come up with the funds to continue their efforts working to help refugees. They also educate the community.

The CEO and President of Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin asked the public to get involved.

“It’s a request for the community to be a part of this effort and to make it go as well as we can and to learn from our history and do it better each time,” Tim Parker, President and CEO of Community Foundation.

He was referring to decades ago when Hmong refugees joined the Wausau community. He said Wausau is a good place for refugees to settle because Wausau has the resources refugees need.

Community Foundation and New Beginnings for Refugees charity organization will host a community education panel discussion open to anyone who wants to learn more about the refugee resettlement program on Oct. 7. Click here for more information.

