Zion Lutheran Church holds dedication for new community gathering area called Luther Square

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Zion Lutheran Church began a new project in May. It’s a community gathering space called “Luther Square” and used it for the first time on Sunday for their dedication service. The church welcomed the public to use the space.

Before the dedication, they first processed around the block and then congregated inside the square. Then they socialized with each other while enjoying food and refreshments. The church plans to use the area for warship processes, events, Sunday school and more. The president of the Zion congregation, Steve Zeinemann said the square will have a lot of purposes. One of them being building connections.

“I think they’ll be a lot of socializing going on here,” said Zeinemann.

After the dedication, there were lots of smiling faces and laughter among the chatter.

On the other hand, Zeinemann also thinks it will be a good place for people to reflect.

“Hopefully their gonna enjoy the beauty, the tranquility of the area around here. So if they are having a bad day and they just need a quiet place to go and sit and ponder, this could be a place,” said Zeinemann.

Not only was it beautiful, it was also designed with intention.

“All of the crosswalks that are in here, like I said, their all focused at the back of the church where we have the large cross,” said Zeinemann.

The church plans to add large light poles lining the middle section and possibly some benches for seating. They also want to plant almost 4,000 plants to make it look more like the original design. Click here to see original designs.

The company that the church worked with for designing the square sent out a survey with what the square would look like when completed.

“They had a lot of people that said, wow, where is that gonna be? I’m gonna wanna go there,” said Zeinemann.

There was more positive feedback from closer to home. Zeinemann said people in the neighborhood told him that they enjoy hearing the service outside.

The church purchased the property almost 20 years ago with no idea what it would be for, according to Zeinemann. He said that he’s glad they now have found a good use for it.

