Tickets still available for ‘Three Dog Night’ at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available to see legendary rock band Three Dog Night during their Oct. 1 performance at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

Tickets start at $45. CLICK HERE to purchase. The show is at 7:30 p.m.

Three Dog Night has been performing for nearly 50 years. The band had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three #1 Singles and 11 Top Ten hits. From 1969 to 1974, no other group achieved more Top Ten hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night.

Classic hits include “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala,” and “One”.

