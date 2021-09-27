Advertisement

Social media ‘Devious Licks’ trend discouraged in schools

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A TikTok trend called ‘Devious Lick’s encourages students to vandalize school property. But police officers discourage it and say the repercussions are not worth the social media fame.

Students across the country are destroying bathroom sinks, soap dispensers or other school property and posting it on TikTok.

Wausau Police Lieutenant Nathan Cihlar said his school resource officers have seen similar behavior within the Wausau School District.

“We have become aware of some of those types of things occurring with vandalism or tampering with school property,” Cihlar explained.

Cihlar said it is the school’s responsibility to discipline students when misbehaving.

“All those things are still within the purview of the schools to handle as school discipline,” Cihlar explained. “The [school resource] officers will only get involved really upon the request of school admin for them to become involved.”

However, when asked to step in, students could face criminal charges for participating in the “devious licks” challenge.

“Theft of property, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property or graffiti,” Cihlar explained, “all of which fall under the misdemeanor category.”

He encourages students to hold their classmates accountable if they see someone behaving in this way.

“Thankfully, we find that the vast majority of our students align with community police, wanting to protect their school environment, and wanting to protect their privileges,” Cihlar said.

The D.C. Everest School District declined to comment on the challenge happening within its district. Stevens Point Area School District said an announcement was recently made to students, discouraging them from partaking in the challenge.

