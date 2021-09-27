Rodgers to Adams connection saves the day once again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Mason Crosby hit the game-winning field goal to send the Packers home winners. But to put him in position, Aaron Rodgers had to go to work.

When the Packers fell down 28 to 27 with 37 seconds left in the game, Rodgers knew the game plan.

“No timeouts from the 25, you need two chunk throws. I knew that,” Rodgers said.

As for his connection, he was looking at one target.

“My first thought when I had to get us into field goal range was how can I get 17 the ball,” Rodgers said.

That was Davante Adams. On Adams’ side, ahead of the drive, he could see Rodgers work his late-game magic.

“Calm, cool and collected. He’s intense but from a play perspective, he called some great routes for me to run,” Adams said.

Just two targets to Adams later, the Packers were in a position for Crosby to finish it off

“I always play percentages. And throwing the ball to 17 is a good percentage opportunity,” Rodgers said.

Two pals and the rest is history. The win moves their record to 2-1, but it also comes in a location that hasn’t been kind to them before.

“We haven’t had a whole lot of success against this team and in California in general. So being able to come out here and fix what we did in the past felt really good,” Adams said.

But beyond that, the embarrassment against New Orleans two weeks ago feels like it’s behind the team.

“Now we’re on our way. Now we can get in on this and now we can get this thing moving in the right direction,” Rodgers said.

