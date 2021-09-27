Offense rolls, Packers lead 49ers 17-7 at halftime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers lead the San Francisco 49ers 17-7 at halftime.

The Packers’ offense has had their way with the 49ers’ defense, scoring on three of their five drives in the game. The offense recorded 223 total yards in the first half.

Aaron Rodgers is 16-18 with 184 yards and a QB rating of 127.8. Davante Adams has seven completions for 73 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Jones has 39 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown.

The defense held the 49ers to just 99 offensive yards.

The Packers opened the game up with a long 42-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard. After a face mask penalty on Yosh Nijman, the Packers would settle for a field goal.

After the defense was able to get a stop, Aaron Rodgers and the offense got the ball back midway through the first quarter. They reeled off a seven-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by a short one-yard completion to Davante Adams. It was Adams’ first touchdown of the season. Through two drives, Rodgers was nine for nine with 127 yards.

On the ensuing possession, Jaire Alexander took advantage of a deep Jimmy Garrapolo pass and recorded his first interception of the year.

The Packers would fail to take advantage, getting stopping on fourth down at the 49ers’ three-yard line.

But on their next offensive possession after a long completion to Davante Adams, Aaron Jones punched in a touchdown from three yards out to give the Packers a 17-0 lead.

A long kick-off return gave the 49ers a position to score. A two-yard touchdown from Trey Lance cuts the lead to 17-7.

