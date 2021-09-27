Mosinee volleyball celebrates 50-straight Great Northern Conference victories

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - When Mosinee volleyball scored the final point in their victory over Northland Pines on Tuesday, the realization set in. The team had recorded their 50th-straight conference victory.

Senior outside hitter Claire Selenske and senior middle blocker Abbi Martin were overwhelmed with joy.

“We just run on the court and go ‘wow, that’s crazy,’” Selenske said.

“I feel like we all just knew what happened. So we were all just really excited and really proud of the whole volleyball program at one point,” Martin said.

For four years, Mosinee has rolled through their conference slate. 2017 was their last loss to a conference opponent. For Dannica Shupe, she has yet to play in a conference game the team has lost.

“I don’t realize that sometimes you don’t lose those conference games. It’s just a different thing,” Shupe said.

For four seasons, the record is unblemished. This year’s seniors were in eighth grade when Mosinee last lost a conference game.

“I was definitely sitting on the bleachers watching these girls and I was thinking ‘wow, these girls are really good. I want to be them,’” Selenske said.

“Just thinking that there are people way past high school that started this. It’s mindblowing,” Martin said.

The list of players involved sits at 46, and it’s still growing.

“It’s something to be a part of. You reference that list of all those kids and it’s such a cool thing to have your name on a thing that spanned 5 years and keeps rolling,” head coach Justin Jacobs said.

And they expect to win conference games

“We still want to win, we’re a really competitive team, especially Coach Jacobs, and we really want to just continue that legacy for Mosinee,” Selenske said.

