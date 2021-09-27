Advertisement

Mosinee volleyball celebrates 50-straight Great Northern Conference victories

Mosinee volleyball practices in their gym on Wednesday
Mosinee volleyball practices in their gym on Wednesday(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - When Mosinee volleyball scored the final point in their victory over Northland Pines on Tuesday, the realization set in. The team had recorded their 50th-straight conference victory.

Senior outside hitter Claire Selenske and senior middle blocker Abbi Martin were overwhelmed with joy.

“We just run on the court and go ‘wow, that’s crazy,’” Selenske said.

“I feel like we all just knew what happened. So we were all just really excited and really proud of the whole volleyball program at one point,” Martin said.

For four years, Mosinee has rolled through their conference slate. 2017 was their last loss to a conference opponent. For Dannica Shupe, she has yet to play in a conference game the team has lost.

“I don’t realize that sometimes you don’t lose those conference games. It’s just a different thing,” Shupe said.

For four seasons, the record is unblemished. This year’s seniors were in eighth grade when Mosinee last lost a conference game.

“I was definitely sitting on the bleachers watching these girls and I was thinking ‘wow, these girls are really good. I want to be them,’” Selenske said.

“Just thinking that there are people way past high school that started this. It’s mindblowing,” Martin said.

The list of players involved sits at 46, and it’s still growing.

“It’s something to be a part of. You reference that list of all those kids and it’s such a cool thing to have your name on a thing that spanned 5 years and keeps rolling,” head coach Justin Jacobs said.

And they expect to win conference games

“We still want to win, we’re a really competitive team, especially Coach Jacobs, and we really want to just continue that legacy for Mosinee,” Selenske said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau West issues apology after ‘insensitive’ lesson draws backlash
The Hilight Zone Week 6
43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police provide new details in search for missing woman
The series of events started when a group of five rode the Haunted Mine Drop ride, leaving one...
New report finds girl killed in amusement park accident was not buckled in
The autumn hues on the trees continue to expand in the region.
First Alert Weather: Fall to summer like weather the next few days

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass against the San...
Offense rolls, Packers lead 49ers 17-7 at halftime
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Brewers clinch National League Central division title
Team USA's Collin Morikawa reacts after winning the 17th hole during a Ryder Cup singles match...
U.S. wins Ryder Cup
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning...
Brewers on brink of NL Central title after Burnes beats Mets