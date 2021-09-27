Minocqua featured in HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt episode airing Monday

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - An episode of Lakefront Bargain Hunt on HGTV airing Monday at 12:30 p.m. will feature homes in Minocqua.

The episode summary states: High school sweethearts, who enjoy spending time outdoors, fell in love with the Minocqua area of Wisconsin on their very first visit. They hope to find an affordable waterfront home where they can enjoy nature and make memories with their family.

HGTV is channel 629 and 57 on Spectrum in Wausau.

