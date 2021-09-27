Advertisement

Minocqua featured in HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt episode airing Monday

Lakefront Bargain Hunt
Lakefront Bargain Hunt(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - An episode of Lakefront Bargain Hunt on HGTV airing Monday at 12:30 p.m. will feature homes in Minocqua.

The episode summary states: High school sweethearts, who enjoy spending time outdoors, fell in love with the Minocqua area of Wisconsin on their very first visit. They hope to find an affordable waterfront home where they can enjoy nature and make memories with their family.

HGTV is channel 629 and 57 on Spectrum in Wausau.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police provide new details in search for missing woman
(Source: Gray News)
3 arrested following vehicle search in Menominee County
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass against the San...
Packers defeat 49ers 30-28 on Mason Crosby field goal as time expires
Justin Salazar arrested on Sept. 26
Man facing charges of attempted reckless homicide following shots fired in Stevens Point apartment
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

Latest News

Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case
Cardinal Raymond Burke says his recovery slow after COVID-19
COVID booster shot generic
Booster doses not yet available in Wisconsin, state waiting on clinical guidance
Justin Salazar arrested on Sept. 26
Man facing charges of attempted reckless homicide following shots fired in Stevens Point apartment