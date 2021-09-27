Cumberland Police: Missing woman’s vehicle involved in fatal Douglas County crash

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A missing woman may have died in a crash in Douglas County, according to police.

The Cumberland Police Department said 43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson is believed to have died in a crash Sept. 16. In a press release, Cumberland Police said Anderson’s vehicle, a red Honda CR-V, was found by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office near the edge of the Amnicon River, located south of Superior and west of Poplar, on Monday morning, Sept. 27. The vehicle left Highway 53 and crashed into the river bank, according to the release. The vehicle’s operator, a woman, was ejected and found dead at the crash site. Police believe that Anderson is the person who died in the crash, but official identification has not been made.

The crash investigation is being handled by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Sept. 28.

Anderson was last seen on September 16 at 7:53 p.m. leaving the Turtle Lake Casino. Anderson’s last known location was near South Range, Wis. in Douglas County, about 85 miles north of Turtle Lake, at 3:00 a.m. on September 17, according to police. Anderson was supposed to be traveling to Hibbing, Minn. but never made it to her destination.

Cumberland Police Department press release for Hailey A. Anderson, Sept. 27, 20201. (Cumberland Police Department)

The Cumberland Police Department credits the Barron County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office with assistance during the investigation, as well as the public that called in tips in helping locate Anderson.

In the release, the Cumberland Police Department offered condolences to Anderson’s family and friends.

