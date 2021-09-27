COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Completed vaccinations outnumber new vaccinations 2-to-1

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Higher numbers of COVID-19 virus cases and deaths in September may no longer be driving more people to get vaccinated against the disease. Monday’s report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) shows the fewest doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered last week (46,740) than any week since the end of July. Statewide, the number of people reported to be completing their vaccinations outnumbered people starting their vaccinations 2-to-1, and in some counties in our area it was as much as 3-to-1 (see the table of county vaccination rates later in this article).

The state reports 53.5% of the state’s total population finished their vaccine series, either by getting their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- an increase of two-tenths of one percent since Friday. That’s out of 56.6% of the population who started their vaccinations since December 13, 2020, an increase of one-tenth of one percent since Friday.

Almost 3.3 million Wisconsinites (3,292,836) have now received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 3.1 million have finished (3,116,066). Those numbers include 67.6% of Wisconsin’s adults getting vaccinated (3,080,007 adults) and 64.2% completing their vaccinations (2,923,727 adults).

The state reported lower numbers of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations over the weekend. We’ll point out these numbers historically trend lower on Mondays in DHS reports since the state stopped releasing updates on weekends at the end of May, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to see if the fever’s broken.

The state’s numbers show a net increase of 5,983 cases since Friday’s report, averaging about 2,000 cases per day. That breaks a trend of more than 2,000 cases, and even 3,000 cases per day, for the past two weeks. By the state’s calculation, we’re averaging 2,603 cases a day, a healthy decline from the 7-day average of 2,746 last Friday. The positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests that are positive -- remained the same at an average of 7.4% of tests over the last week. To date, Wisconsin has confirmed 718,810 coronavirus cases since February 5, 2020.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 18 to a total 7,930 lives lost, which works out to 6 per day since Friday morning’s deadline for reporting to the state.

Still, the DHS says the state averaged 13 COVID-19 deaths per day over the last week. Dodge County reported 2 deaths. Fond du Lac County’s death count was revised downward by 1, which usually happens due to duplication or if it’s determined a victim was from another county. County case and death numbers are listed at the end of this article.

Hospitals admitted 221 people for COVID-19 since Friday’s state report, or an average 74 people a day. By our calculations, the 7-day average for hospital admissions declined from 111 to 106 since Friday.

The latest data we have on current hospital stays, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,072 patients, with 335 are in intensive care on Friday -- the most COVID-19 patients in ICU reported in one day since December 5, 2020. The 13 hospitals in the Fox Valley region were treating 104 COVID-19 patients, with 22 of them in ICU. The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 110 COVID-19 patients, with 35 of them in ICU. We expect Monday’s patient numbers after 3:30 this afternoon.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 46.1% received vaccine (+0.2)/41.3% fully vaccinated (+0.5)

16-17: 51.6% received vaccine (+0.2)/47.3% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

18-24: 51.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/46.6% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

25-34: 55.7% received vaccine (+0.2)/51.3% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

35-44: 63.4% received vaccine (+0.2)/59.3% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

45-54: 64.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/61.2% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

55-64: 73.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/70.6% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.4% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 57.3% (+0.1) 54.5% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.2% (+0.1) 48.9% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 46.4% (+0.1) 43.8% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 71.5% (+0.1) 68.6% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 49.5% (+0.1) 46.7% (+0.3) Forest (9,004) 46.6% (+0.0) 44.1% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.1% (+0.0) 45.4% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 50.8% (+0.1) 47.9% (+0.2) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 46.6% (+0.0) 44.7% (+0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 53.8% (+0.1) 51.3% (+0.3) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 47.4% (+0.1) 44.7% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 67.6% (+0.1) 63.2% (+0.3) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 47.9% (+0.1) 45.7% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.0% (+0.1) 54.2% (+0.3) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 42.6% (+0.1) 40.2% (+0.2) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.0% (+0.1) 52.5% (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 49.7% (+0.1) 47.0% (+0.3) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 40.6% (+0.1) 38.6% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 54.8% (+0.1) 52.0% (+0.3) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 262,711 (55.4%) (+0.1) 250,168 (52.8%) (+0.3) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 292,349 (53.2%) (+0.1) 277,386 (50.5%) (+0.3) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,292,836 (56.6%) (+0.1) 3,116,066 (53.5%) (+0.2)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The City of Green Bay and Brown County holds a free vaccination clinic this Friday, October 1 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M., to reach people who live and work in and around downtown. Another vaccination clinic will be a week from Friday, Oct. 8, from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. These free vaccination clinics are on the first floor of the Sophie Beaumont Building, 111 N. Jefferson St. People will get the Pfizer vaccine. Clinics for their second dose will be held three weeks later.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on three Saturdays in October: Oct. 16, Oct. 23, and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

ThedaCare is holding eight mobile testing clinics this week because of increased demand for COVID-19 testing. These clinics offer both PCR testing, with most results in 24 to 48 hours, and rapid testing, with most results within 15 minutes. Rapid testing ends 30 minutes before the clinic closes.

Monday, Sept. 27: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 US Hwy 10, Menasha, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, 2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Grand Chute, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Markesan City Hall, 150 S. Bridge St., 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Wednesday, Sept. 29: ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 333 N. Green Bay Rd., Neenah, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Wednesday, Sept. 29: New Life Assembly of God Church, 612 E. North St., Plainfield, 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Thursday, Sept. 30: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 US Hwy 10, Menasha, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Thursday, Sept. 30: ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, 601 Grove Ave., 8 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

The City of Appleton offers a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr., every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold)**

Brown – 36,467 cases (+184) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,584 cases (+23) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,779 cases (+31) (60 deaths)

Dodge – 13,664 cases (+128) (190 deaths) (+2)

Door – 3,110 cases (+28) (31 deaths)

Florence - 481 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 14,929 cases (+155) (140 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Forest - 1,262 cases (+23) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,242 cases (+7) (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,076 cases (+21) (25 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,154 cases (+9) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,660 cases (+13) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,536 cases (+55) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 8,784 cases (+96) (80 deaths)

Marinette - 4,865 cases (+37) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,234 cases (+29) (44 deaths)

Menominee – 877 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,350 cases (+52) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 23,461 cases (+170) (233 deaths)

Shawano – 5,462 cases (+20) (75 deaths)

Sheboygan – 15,584 cases (+32) (155 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,876 cases (+57) (134 deaths)

Waushara – 2,568 cases (+16) (42 deaths)

Winnebago – 21,412 cases (+193) (216 deaths)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

