Booster doses not yet available in Wisconsin, state waiting on clinical guidance

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The CDC now recommends that people aged 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, and people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. However, booster shots are not yet available in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake’s released a statement on Friday. It reads in part:

“Once CDC’s clinical guidance becomes available, our experts will conduct a thorough review. After they complete their review, we will update our vaccination guidance accordingly. As we take these steps, we ask Wisconsinites to please be patient. There is ample vaccine supply, and everyone who is recommended for a booster dose will receive one,” said Timberlake.

Federal health officials said the government and medical providers have been scaling up to prepare for a wave of demand for the booster shots, which will be available at tens of thousands of pharmacies and other locations nationwide.

“FDA is working closely with Moderna and J&J to get and process their data as quickly as possible, with a goal of making booster recommendations for Moderna and J&J recipients in the coming weeks,” Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told reporters on Friday.

CBS News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.