Advertisement

Booster doses not yet available in Wisconsin, state waiting on clinical guidance

COVID booster shot generic
COVID booster shot generic
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The CDC now recommends that people aged 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, and people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. However, booster shots are not yet available in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake’s released a statement on Friday. It reads in part:

“Once CDC’s clinical guidance becomes available, our experts will conduct a thorough review. After they complete their review, we will update our vaccination guidance accordingly. As we take these steps, we ask Wisconsinites to please be patient. There is ample vaccine supply, and everyone who is recommended for a booster dose will receive one,” said Timberlake.

Federal health officials said the government and medical providers have been scaling up to prepare for a wave of demand for the booster shots, which will be available at tens of thousands of pharmacies and other locations nationwide.

“FDA is working closely with Moderna and J&J to get and process their data as quickly as possible, with a goal of making booster recommendations for Moderna and J&J recipients in the coming weeks,” Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told reporters on Friday.

CBS News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Hailey A. Anderson was last seen on September 16 leaving the Turtle Lake Casino....
Cumberland Police provide new details in search for missing woman
(Source: Gray News)
3 arrested following vehicle search in Menominee County
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass against the San...
Packers defeat 49ers 30-28 on Mason Crosby field goal as time expires
Justin Salazar arrested on Sept. 26
Man facing charges of attempted reckless homicide following shots fired in Stevens Point apartment
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

Latest News

Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case
Cardinal Raymond Burke says his recovery slow after COVID-19
Lakefront Bargain Hunt
Minocqua featured in HGTV’s Lakefront Bargain Hunt episode airing Monday
Justin Salazar arrested on Sept. 26
Man facing charges of attempted reckless homicide following shots fired in Stevens Point apartment