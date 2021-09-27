Advertisement

Man facing charges of attempted reckless homicide following shots fired in Stevens Point apartment

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Stevens Point man is facing criminal charges following a weekend shooting. Police were called to a home on the 500 block of Johns Drive around 7:15 p.m.

Police identified the suspect as Justin Salazar. They said Salazar entered an apartment and pointed a rifle at another person. The gun was fired twice during a struggle and Salazar left. No one was injured by gun fire. Salazar was arrested within the hour at his own apartment.

Police are recommending Salazar be charged with 10 counts including attempted first-degree reckless homicide.

