First Alert Weather: One more stretch of summer temperatures

Sun mixed with clouds today with a warmer afternoon. Above average temperatures in the days ahead.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The last Sunday in September will be a somewhat warm one across most of the Wisconsin River Valley. Clouds with a few showers passing by parts of the Northwoods during the morning, while sunshine along with some clouds in Central Wisconsin for today. Afternoon temperatures topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Mainly clear and tranquil tonight with lows ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s. A fair amount of sunshine to start the work week tomorrow with highs in the low 70s.

Warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Feeling like summer with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Partly cloudy on Thursday, continued pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will attempt to move toward the Badger State on Friday with rain showers possible. Highs around 70. Assuming this front makes in-roads through the region at the end of the week, that would set up for some decent weather next weekend with a sun/cloud mix. Highs Saturday and next Sunday in the upper 60s to around 70.

