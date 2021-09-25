Zombie 5K raises money to send veterans to Washington, D.C.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Rivers Edge Campground in Stevens Point held the fourth annual Zombie 5K Saturday, raising money to help send veterans on a trip to Washington, D.C.

The run raises money for The Never Forgotten Honor Flight, which sends veterans to Washington, D.C. for a tour of the landmarks and memorials. For Rivers Edge General Manager Sarah Krause, it’s a special event.

“My dad was a veteran,” said Krause, “and I really love The Never Forgotten Honor Flight, so I wanted to do an event for that.”

Not only are veterans taken on a tour, but they also receive a hero’s welcome.

“The really important thing about what they do when they bring them back is they have a great homecoming at the airport, especially now because they’re moving into the Vietnam veterans who didn’t have that homecoming at all,” said Krause. “It’s so important for these veterans to give them the homecoming they deserved.”

The run is for all ages and takes place through the campground. Many of the participants were campers at Rivers Edge.

As for the zombie theme, Rivers Edge holds frequent Halloween nights in the fall season and Krause loved the idea of zombies.

“I thought it’d be super funny to have people running in zombie costumes,” said Krause. “You just see this hoard of zombies coming at you.”

