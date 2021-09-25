Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting case to high court

Wisconsin Republican state lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republican state lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats that asks a federal court to draw political boundary lines in the battleground state. The filing by attorneys representing the Republican-controlled Legislature comes two days after the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court said it would hear a similar case backed by the GOP. Republicans feel they will have a better shot in the state Supreme Court, controlled 4-3 by conservatives, than they will in federal court. Republicans argue it is premature for the federal court to consider the redistricting case, which they say belongs in state court.

