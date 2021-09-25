Wausau West issues apology after ‘insensitive’ lesson draws backlash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District issued a formal apology Friday after a history lesson sparked controversy on social media.

The lesson, entitled “Who Discovered America,” was presented Wednesday, September 22 in a U.S. History 1 class.

It portrayed Native Americans in a disrespectful light, according to a news release issued Friday evening.

“In our attempt to create a fun learning environment, we failed to recognize the disrespect we showed the culture and heritage of the people we portrayed,” the release said.

Parents and students spoke out against the lesson, saying it offended them or made them uncomfortable. The district has sent an apology to those offended by the lesson.

The district said it will update its future lessons to better reflect 21st century themes and applications.

Parents with questions are encouraged to contact the district.

