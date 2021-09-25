Strong golf season continues into fall

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a recent article in Golf Digest, 6.2 million people tried golf for the first time in 2020. As the summer turns to fall, many of those new golfers returned to the links in 2021 as golf’s popularity continues to soar.

Kortney Weilep, the owner of Crane Meadows Golf Course in Weston said it’s been a strong year, despite losing 12 days in August due to heavy flooding caused by rainfall.

“Overall we’ve had really good progress this year,” said Weilep. “We had a big upswing last year and that’s continued on this year.”

Summer brought in consistent patrons to the golf course and as September has seen comfortable weather, a lot of the golfers continue to play on.

‘Usually, it’s pretty busy into September even though there’s a lot of different fall activities and back to school and not as much free time as in the summer,” said Weilep. “It’s still been very busy.”

Not only has the weather been nice, but the Ryder Cup is being played in Wisconsin this weekend. The event held every two years features the best American golfers pitted against the best of Europe. The tournament runs through Sunday and is being held at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan. On weekends of big tournaments like this, Weilep said it’s common to see more crowds.

“People that haven’t necessarily golfed a lot, they come out after watching that,” said Weilep. “They think it’s fun to go golfing once a year and come at this time.”

If the nice weather continues, Weilep hopes another month of business is in the course’s future.

“You know it’ll probably close for the end of October,” said Weilep. “but if we could open until Halloween that’d be fantastic.”

Crane Meadows Golf Course is located off Zinser St., in Weston.

