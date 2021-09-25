Advertisement

Snow Lilly, Milwaukee County Zoo polar bear, dies at 36

Snow Lilly came to the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2005 from the Bronx Zoo.
Snow Lilly came to the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2005 from the Bronx Zoo.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE - North America’s oldest polar bear living in human care at the Milwaukee County Zoo has died. Snow Lilly was euthanized Friday due to her declining health and subsequent quality of life concerns. She was 36. According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median life expectancy for polar bears in human care is about 23 years A recent wellness exam found Snow Lilly had heart disease and was undergoing other age-related change. Snow Lilly came to the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2005 from the Bronx Zoo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau West issues apology after ‘insensitive’ lesson draws backlash
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID social media post
1 dead in Oneida County crash
Employers prepare for Biden Administration’s forthcoming COVID-19 rule
The Hilight Zone Week 6

Latest News

FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established, visitation scheduled for family of officer who died from COVID-19
Refugees learn English
Refugees at Ft. McCoy learn English
Wisconsin Republican state lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss a...
Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting case to high court
Clouds mixed with some sun today and cooler.
First Alert Weather: Fall to summer like weather the next few days