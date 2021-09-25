Advertisement

The Hilight Zone Week 6

By Matt Infield and Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 24, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Week 6 of The Hilight Zone features an upset in the CWC-Large in our Game of the Week. Wittenberg-Birnamwood proved they are worthy with a road upset win of #4 Stratford.

The Valley Football Association race is epic. SPASH remains the only undefeated team in the conference with a home victory over D.C. Everest, while Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids picked up huge wins of their own.

In the 100th edition of The Bell Game, Rhinelander got the better of Antigo with a commanding 42-0 triumph, while Mosinee kept pace with the Hodags atop the Great Northern with a road win at Lakeland.

