First Alert Weather: Fall to summer like weather the next few days

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Welcome to the first full weekend of fall in North Central Wisconsin. At this point in the season, about 10-25% of trees from Highway 29 on south in our viewing area are showing some of those autumn hues, while farther north, 25-50% of trees are showing some great colors. If you are keeping track, the peak for fall colors will be in the next couple weeks or so in most of the area (first half of October). A mix of sun and clouds today and a cooler. Afternoon temps topping out in the low to mid 60s.

Some dry and comfortable temperatures on tap for the next few days. (WSAW)

Some clouds and not quite as chilly tonight with lows in the low 40s north, mid 40s central and south. A fair amount of sun on Sunday and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

The average high for late September is in the mid 60s. Readings for the last days of the month will be running about 10 degrees above that for daytime highs. Sunshine will be common for the first half of the week with highs in the upper 70s on Monday, while closer to 80 Tuesday and Wednesday.

Warmer than average temperatures to wrap up September and start October (WSAW)

Our next weather maker may not arrive until the end of the week with more clouds around Thursday and Friday. A slight chance of showers on Thursday, while a somewhat better chance for showers Friday. Still on the warm side with highs in the low 70s.

