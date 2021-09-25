Elgton Jenkins, Dominique Dafney ruled OUT for Sunday’s game

SAN FRANCISCO, Cal. (WSAW) - Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and tight end Dominique Dafney have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Packers announced Saturday.

Both players did not practice with the team all week. Jenkins suffered an ankle injury late in Monday night’s win over the Detroit Lions. Dafney misses his second straight game with a concussion. Dafney was also placed on the injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least three more weeks.

Jenkins’ absence will create another hole on an offensive line that already has two rookies starting. With David Bakhtiari out for at least six weeks, Royce Newman has filled his absence. Now it appears either Yosh Nijman or Dennis Kelly will fill in for Jenkins’ absence.

