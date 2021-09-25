18 Wisconsin falls to #12 Notre Dame 41-13 at Soldier Field

CHICAGO, Ill. (WSAW) - #18 Wisconsin football fell to Notre Dame 41-13 at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday. With the loss, the Badgers now fall to 1-2 on the season.

The game started with defense ruling the day as Notre Dame entered halftime leading Wisconsin 10-3. The Badgers were able to tie the game up on a short eight-yard pass from Graham Mertz to Kendric Pryor, Mertz’s first touchdown pass of the season.

After a late drive, Wisconsin would take the lead on Collin Larsh’s second field goal of the game, a 27-yard one. On the ensuing kick-off though, Notre Dame’s Chris Tyree returned the kick 96 yards for a touchdown.

With a chance to respond Mertz would fumble the ball. Notre Dame scored a touchdown on the next possession to make it 24-13.

