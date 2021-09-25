Advertisement

#18 Wisconsin falls to #12 Notre Dame 41-13 at Soldier Field

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) makes a two-handed pass to avoid the pressure from Notre...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) makes a two-handed pass to avoid the pressure from Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey after Lacey got past lineman Kayden Lyles during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WSAW) - #18 Wisconsin football fell to Notre Dame 41-13 at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday. With the loss, the Badgers now fall to 1-2 on the season.

The game started with defense ruling the day as Notre Dame entered halftime leading Wisconsin 10-3. The Badgers were able to tie the game up on a short eight-yard pass from Graham Mertz to Kendric Pryor, Mertz’s first touchdown pass of the season.

After a late drive, Wisconsin would take the lead on Collin Larsh’s second field goal of the game, a 27-yard one. On the ensuing kick-off though, Notre Dame’s Chris Tyree returned the kick 96 yards for a touchdown.

With a chance to respond Mertz would fumble the ball. Notre Dame scored a touchdown on the next possession to make it 24-13.

