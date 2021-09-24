Advertisement

Woman killed in Tenn. Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless

By Action News 5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The lone death, other than the shooter, from Thursday’s mass shooting is being remembered as kind, generous and selfless.

Olivia King of Collierville will be missed by many, including Collierville Vice Mayor Maureen Fraser, WMC reported.

It’s been an outpouring of love for King. She was just a regular shopper at the Kroger in Collierville on a Thursday afternoon when the unidentified shooter began firing inside the store.

A medical team worked on King using CPR en route to the hospital, but she died. Area hospitals reported treating at least 15 victims from the Kroger.

Fraser spoke of her friendship with King, who lost her husband 16 years ago.

King’s three sons live out of state, so she was always trying to keep herself busy.

She was a devout Catholic, attending mass almost every day, Fraser said, and that it’s been said in her circle that everyone needs to be more like her.

She set the standard, and if being sweet wasn’t enough, King had a fun side Fraser remembered fondly.

“She loved going to the movies, and she loved going to the casinos,” Fraser said. “And we found someplace in Mississippi and had a girl’s night. We went and played bingo at some crazy place.”

Fraser’s husband David also said that King was the sweetest person you could ever find.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Seasons mobile homes, Stevens Point
“Completely abandoned”: Stevens Point mobile home tenants face water disconnection
Afghan refugees, Mohammad Haroon Imaad (left) and Bahrullah Noori, are facing federal charges.
2 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy face federal charges
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Fond du Lac officer dies from COVID-19 the day after his 2nd child was born
Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties
District decides on a mask policy for the upcoming school year.
Wausau School District investigating ‘cultural sensitivity’ concern

Latest News

Grilling With Sunrise 7! (9-24-2021)
Grilling With Sunrise 7 (9-24-2021)
Bob Uecker throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Milwaukee...
Gov. Evers proclaims September 25 “Bob Uecker Day”
Jackson State University student Kendra Daye, right, reacts as Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the...
CDC leader adds people with risky jobs to COVID booster list
Aside from wet weather, the weekend forecast looks great! Cool and comfortable on Saturday with...
First Alert Weather: Some rain to end the week, but dry and warmer next week
FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media...
Former ABC News executive says Chris Cuomo harassed her