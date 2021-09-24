Advertisement

UW Stevens Point and Platteville now offering bachelor’s degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering

Students can now earn engineering degrees from their local college
By Jade Flury
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bachelor’s degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering are now being offered at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point- Wausau Branch and Platteville.

The college partnership was formalized at a signing ceremony Friday. The partnership allows northcentral Wisconsin students to earn their engineering degrees without having to move away from home.

“Prior to this, a four-year engineering degree was not really available within our community. Our students who graduated high school would leave the community and many times not come back. So having this available will retain some of the talents in the area,” said Scott Graf of the Greenheck Group.

The program will be split between both colleges.

“This was a recommitment to a partnership with Platteville to offer the first 2 years of the engineering degree and then Platteville offers the 2nd years of either an electrical or mechanical engineering bachelors degree,” said Ann Herda-Rapp, campus executive.

The partnership between colleges is already underway. Students can now earn their associate’s degree in pre-engineering at the UW Stevens Point campus. The universities hope the program will help with hiring shortages across Northcentral Wisconsin.

