Advertisement

Stevens Point residents take part in emergency services trainings

Stevens Point Police Department
Stevens Point Police Department(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For almost two months, more than a dozen Stevens Point residents will walk in the shoes of first responders in Portage County’s Emergency Services Citizens Academy Program.

The program consists of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Stevens Point Police Department, Plover Police Department and Stevens Point Fire Department, along with 13 citizens who will learn the first responders’ every day responsibilities.

Officer Brent Thauer with Plover Police Department said it is a hands-on learning experience.

“It’s going to give you an idea of kind of what we’re up to,” Thaur explained, “and how law enforcement and fire services do things on a day to day basis.”

The group meets Thursday nights for three hours. Each week they participate in different trainings including fire training, drug investigation, a deadly force scenario and more.

Sentry Insurance worker Tim Johnson said he signed up for the academy to get a better understanding of what first responders do.

“Even though I had a basic understanding of what the police do, EMS and fire,” Johnson explained, “it gave me a whole new, deeper appreciation for it.”

Thaur said it is also a learning experience for the first responders.

“There’s a lot that we can learn the police or the fire side,” Thaur said. “And from the folks joining the academy... there’s a lot for us to learn from them as well.”

The participants will graduate from the academy on November 11th.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Afghan refugees, Mohammad Haroon Imaad (left) and Bahrullah Noori, are facing federal charges.
2 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy face federal charges
Man dead after farming accident near Spencer
Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties
Four Seasons mobile homes, Stevens Point
“Completely abandoned”: Stevens Point mobile home tenants face water disconnection
District decides on a mask policy for the upcoming school year.
Wausau School District investigating ‘cultural sensitivity’ concern

Latest News

FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Fond du Lac officer dies from COVID-19 the day after his 2nd child was born
A tenth to third of an inch of rain could fall in the region tomorrow evening.
First Alert Weather: Some rain to end the week
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force Speak on Missing Women
Advocates working to get word out about finding missing indigenous women
Advocates working to get word out about finding missing indigenous women