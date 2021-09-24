Advertisement

Proper yard care crucial before winter weather

Trimming and pruning can help keep pests out of the home
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With September marking the official start of the fall season, it’s important to tend to the lawn and yard before the winter weather hits.

Roy Yach, owner of Yach’s Lawn Care in Wausau, has been working on lawns since 1999. He says now is the time to get to business in the yard.

“It’s crunch time,” said Yach, “So we want to try and hurry up before all the leaves fall down to get all the necessary things done beforehand.”

There are plenty of important steps to take before the winter weather comes. An important place to start is trimming and pruning trees that press up against the home.

“We’re wanting to trim those up, prune them away from the home,” said Yach, “So that ants or any other kind of pests don’t invade the sockets or facial boards of the house.”

In general, Yach says it’s important to trim all shrubberies and flower beds. This ensures they’ll come back fresh and full next spring.

As for the grass, it can be tricky to know when is the last time for a trim. However, it’s important not to cut it too short too early.

“You want to make sure the grass is taller,” said Yach. “You don’t want to have it too short otherwise you’ll burn the grass and it’ll brown and take a long time for it to grow back.”

Yach and his nephew Michael are busy working on lawns and yards throughout the Wausau area through the weekend. It’s natural to be this busy as the leaves begin to change colors.

“We’re going to get more and more busy as the leaves start changing colors and start to fall down on the ground for leaf clean-ups.”

The City of Wausau begins Phase 1 of their lead clean-up Sept. 27. For more information on that, visit here.

