‘The Northwoods Mardi Gras’ returns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Beef-A-Rama returns to Minocqua this weekend after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The 56th edition of Beef-A-Rama gets started tonight. The appetizer is the kickoff concert which starts at 6:30.

Tomorrow is the main course. Parking lots around the island open up at 7. Most of the day’s events start at 9.

Executive Director of Let’s Minocqua, Krystal Westfahl, joined our Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4.

She said despite last year’s plans getting canceled, everything started fresh and it’s been a grind to make 2021 happen.

“This has been quite a journey to basically start over,” she said. “A lot of people changed jobs and we’ve got new folks that are running different organizations, and so it’s been an exciting, new time for all of us.”

The economic impact of Beef-A-Rama is about $500,000, so last year’s event was sorely missed for all the small businesses.

To learn some tips before you head up north and what to expect this year, listen to our interview with Westfahl.

