Advertisement

Haunted house actor accidentally stabs 11-year-old with real knife in Ohio

A haunted house actor used a real knife instead of a prop knife.
A haunted house actor used a real knife instead of a prop knife.((Source: Berea police))
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An 11-year-old boy was stabbed at the haunted house attraction at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Berea police were called out to the 7 Floors of Hell for a boy stabbed in the foot around 8:15 p.m., WOIO reported.

According to the victim and a family friend who was him, when they arrived, they were approached by one of the roaming outside actors who was using a large Bowie knife as a prop to scare people.

The actor then allegedly scraped the knife on the ground and began to stab the area near them, accidentally cutting through the victim’s Croc-style shoe.

The boy’s left toe was cut.

Staff members immediately rendered first aid, and further medical attention was refused. The 11-year-old Brook Park boy then finished visiting the haunted house attraction.

Berea police confiscated the Bowie knife from the 22-year-old actor.

The Middleburg Heights man told police he brought the real knife from home, instead of using a prop knife.

According to the police report, he admitted “using the knife was not a good idea and that the injury was an accident and he had no intention of hurting anyone with it.”

Berea police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Seasons mobile homes, Stevens Point
“Completely abandoned”: Stevens Point mobile home tenants face water disconnection
Employers prepare for Biden Administration’s forthcoming COVID-19 rule
Afghan refugees, Mohammad Haroon Imaad (left) and Bahrullah Noori, are facing federal charges.
2 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy face federal charges
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Fond du Lac officer dies from COVID-19 the day after his 2nd child was born
Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; Biden urges booster shots for those now eligible
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with President Joe Biden during the United...
Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Court indicates it may wait to rule on Georgia abortion law
The unprecedented partisan review — focused on the vote count in Arizona’s largest county,...
Draft of Arizona GOP’s vote review finds wider Biden win
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos