Grilling with Sunrise 7: Surf and Turf

Turf Ingredients:

1/2 cup olive oil

4 NY Strip Steaks, 3/4″ to 1″ thick

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 Tablespoons black pepper

2 Tablespoons garlic powder

1 Tablespoon smoked paprika

1 Tablespoon onion powder

2 Teaspoons dried rosemary

2 Teaspoons dried thyme

Preheat your grill to a medium heat (350 degrees). Have your steaks sitting out at room temperature for at least 15 minutes, but no more than an hour. Gently massage your steaks and brush with olive oil. Combine all seasonings in a small bowl and mix thoroughly. Next, rub the seasonings into your steak, making sure all sides are covered. Place your steaks on the grill directly over the flame and cook for about 6-7 minutes per side for medium rare, 7-8 minutes per side for medium. Of course, all grills are different, so use a meat thermometer to be certain your steak is done to your likeness (135 for medium rare, 140 for medium, 150 for medium well, and 160 for well).

Once the steaks get on the grill, turn your attention to the shrimp.

Surf and Marinade Ingredients:

1 lb. raw peeled and deveined shrimp

1/2 cup olive oil

1 Teaspoon garlic powder

1 Teaspoon chili powder

1 squeeze of lemon

Stockwell’s biggest tip to grill shrimp is to do it, because it’s super easy. Cook the shrimp on the grill once you pull off the steaks to let them rest. The shrimp shouldn’t take any longer than 3-4 minutes. When they start to curl up and turn pink, they’re done (120 degrees is perfect).

