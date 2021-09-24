Advertisement

Gov. Evers proclaims Saturday “Bob Uecker Day”

Bob Uecker throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Milwaukee...
Bob Uecker throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash | AP)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has proclaimed Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, as “Bob Uecker Day” in Wisconsin.

The governor made the proclamation to celebrate the legacy of Bob Uecker in Major League Baseball and to recognize his 50th anniversary as the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers.

“As a lifelong Brewers fan, some of my favorite baseball memories over the years have been narrated by Bob Uecker,” said Gov. Evers. “Bob is a homegrown Milwaukeean who has tremendous pride and love for the sport, his hometown, and his home state, and is more than deserving of this statewide day of celebration of his career, legacy, and achievements.”

“For generations, Bob has brought the ballpark experience into the homes of Brewers fans throughout the state, and his ability to create that magic is unrivaled. Bob is more than an icon in the state of Wisconsin; he is one of the world’s great entertainers and personalities,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President-Business Operations. “We are fortunate to call him one of our own as we celebrate his 50th anniversary as the voice of the Brewers.”

Bob Uecker Day proclamation
Bob Uecker Day proclamation(WSAW)

