Advertisement

Flags to fly at half staff in honor of Navy Fireman, Antigo native killed during Pearl Harbor attack

Navy Fireman 1st Class Kenneth Doernenburg
Navy Fireman 1st Class Kenneth Doernenburg(The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA))
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half staff Saturday in honor of Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, who lost his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Doernenburg will be laid to rest with full military honors at Elmwood Cemetery in his hometown of Antigo Saturday.

“As Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg is finally laid to rest in the place he once called home, we reflect on and remember his sacrifice in service to our country,” said Gov. Evers. “We honor his memory and join in mourning his loss.” 

Doernenburg was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma and was killed on December 7, 1941, during the attack on Pearl Harbor. The ship, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, was attacked by Japanese aircraft and sustained multiple torpedo hits that quickly capsized the boat, claiming the lives of 429 crewmen. Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew between 1941 and 1944 and interred unidentified remains, including those of Doernenburg, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed USS Oklahoma Unknowns in 2015 for scientific analysis and possible identification and the DPAA laboratory identified Doernenburg, who was accounted for on March 25, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Seasons mobile homes, Stevens Point
“Completely abandoned”: Stevens Point mobile home tenants face water disconnection
Employers prepare for Biden Administration’s forthcoming COVID-19 rule
Afghan refugees, Mohammad Haroon Imaad (left) and Bahrullah Noori, are facing federal charges.
2 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy face federal charges
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Fond du Lac officer dies from COVID-19 the day after his 2nd child was born
Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties

Latest News

The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases slip, deaths remain in double digits
Wisconsin teenager wins lawsuit over COVID social media post
Addressing privacy concerns online by using a private search engine
Addressing privacy concerns online by using a private search engine