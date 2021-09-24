Flags to fly at half staff in honor of Navy Fireman, Antigo native killed during Pearl Harbor attack

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to be flown at half staff Saturday in honor of Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, who lost his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Doernenburg will be laid to rest with full military honors at Elmwood Cemetery in his hometown of Antigo Saturday.

“As Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg is finally laid to rest in the place he once called home, we reflect on and remember his sacrifice in service to our country,” said Gov. Evers. “We honor his memory and join in mourning his loss.”

Doernenburg was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma and was killed on December 7, 1941, during the attack on Pearl Harbor. The ship, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, was attacked by Japanese aircraft and sustained multiple torpedo hits that quickly capsized the boat, claiming the lives of 429 crewmen. Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew between 1941 and 1944 and interred unidentified remains, including those of Doernenburg, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed USS Oklahoma Unknowns in 2015 for scientific analysis and possible identification and the DPAA laboratory identified Doernenburg, who was accounted for on March 25, 2021.

