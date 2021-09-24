1 dead in Oneida County crash

HAZELHURST, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Hazelhurst Wednesday evening.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Arnold Wiesener of Hazelhurst was driving west on County Rd D. He entered the intersection of Highway 51 and County Hwy D. A man driving a pick up truck was driving south on Highway 51 when he struck Wiesener’s vehicle. Wiesener was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Patrol Reconstruction Team, Hazelhurst Fire, Cassian Fire, Minocqua Fire, Little Rice Fire, Oneida County Ambulance, and the Oneida County Highway Department assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.