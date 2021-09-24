Advertisement

1 dead in Oneida County crash

(Gray)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZELHURST, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Hazelhurst Wednesday evening.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Arnold Wiesener of Hazelhurst was driving west on County Rd D. He entered the intersection of Highway 51 and County Hwy D. A man driving a pick up truck was driving south on Highway 51 when he struck Wiesener’s vehicle. Wiesener was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Patrol Reconstruction Team, Hazelhurst Fire, Cassian Fire, Minocqua Fire, Little Rice Fire, Oneida County Ambulance, and the Oneida County Highway Department assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Seasons mobile homes, Stevens Point
“Completely abandoned”: Stevens Point mobile home tenants face water disconnection
Employers prepare for Biden Administration’s forthcoming COVID-19 rule
Afghan refugees, Mohammad Haroon Imaad (left) and Bahrullah Noori, are facing federal charges.
2 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy face federal charges
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Fond du Lac officer dies from COVID-19 the day after his 2nd child was born
Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties

Latest News

Aside from wet weather, the weekend forecast looks great! Cool and comfortable on Saturday with...
First Alert Weather: Some rain to end the week, but dry and warmer next week
Grilling With Sunrise 7! (9-24-2021)
Grilling With Sunrise 7 (9-24-2021)
Bob Uecker throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Milwaukee...
Gov. Evers proclaims Saturday “Bob Uecker Day”
Grass Drags Returns
Grass Drags Return