Advertisement

Wausau School District investigating ‘cultural sensitivity’ concern

District decides on a mask policy for the upcoming school year.
District decides on a mask policy for the upcoming school year.(WSAW)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is reviewing a ‘cultural sensitivity situation’ at one of its schools.

A press release from the district said they are reviewing a situation “causing expressions of concern about cultural sensitivity.”

It went on to say, “The District is doing a thorough review of the concerns, as we always would.”

The press release didn’t give details about the incident nor did it specify which school is involved. It did say they are “talking with all the individuals involved to seek to understand the concerns.”

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 7 will update with any new information.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
1 killed, 1 injured in Marathon crash
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Man dead after farming accident near Spencer
Exteriors of Basil in Weston
Owners announce Basil in Weston will close on Oct. 2
Due to the warm early spring and the frost in May, many orchards experienced a lack of apples...
Apple orchard owner says he only expects 10 bushels total this year due to May frost

Latest News

Four Seasons mobile homes, Stevens Point
“Completely abandoned”: Stevens Point mobile home tenants face water disconnection
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Future Outdoor Recreation Facility to be located in Marathon City
Village of Marathon City receives $450,000 grant for recreation facility
Stevens Point woman walking to Texas for a cause makes it to Middleton
Stevens Point woman walking to Texas for a cause makes it to Middleton