Water won’t be shut off in Stevens Point mobile home park

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - People living in a Stevens Point mobile home park will not have their water shut off Thursday morning.

A statement from Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza explains the water department has been working with the owners of the Four Seasons Mobile Home Park and they will not be disconnecting the water Thursday. Staff will review the situation on Friday and re-evaluate if needed.

A water disconnection noticed was presented to more than two dozen residents in the mobile home park a week ago. On Wednesday, the city said this is not the first time they had to issue notices to the property. Four Seasons residents have a rental agreement with landlord Christopher Reeves, saying he is responsible for paying the water bill, but the city said they had not received payment.

