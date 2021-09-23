Village of Marathon City receives $450,000 grant for recreation facility

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Marathon City announced today it has been selected as a recipient of a $450,000 Federal Land & Water Conservation Fund Grant.

The LWCF Grant funds will be added to funds raised by the Village for a new Outdoor Recreation Facility to be located in Marathon City.

The new facility will feature two regulation high school softball fields, two 12U baseball fields, two fully lighted regulation outdoor basketball courts, and a challenge course playground.

The recreation facility will be the home to the Marathon High School Softball program, the youth summer baseball and softball programs.

In addition, the relocated Veteran’s Park will be the new home of the Annual Marathon Fun Days. New and modern pavilions, expanded parking options, and more space for events will be available.

The construction is planned for the spring of 2022. The new recreational facility will open in the spring of 2023.

