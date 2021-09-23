Advertisement

UWSP Department of Theatre and Dance kicks off 2021-2022 season

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Theatre and Dance at UW Stevens Point is starting its 2021 -2022 season this weekend with a staged reading that will visit all three of its campuses.  The show is called “Passage” and deals with issues of culture clashes and colonialism.

“There’s certainly the topics of power, of xenophobia, the sense of where does power lie, and what happens when you feel power, when you feel like you have less power or no powers,” said Director and Professor Tyler Marchant.

The staged reading format allows them the ability to take the show on the road since there is no set, costuming or tech to deal with.  It also gives the students a chance to participate in a form of theatrical presentation that has practical applications in the real world.

“It’s also a very primal way to encounter the theatrical event and I think readings can be every bit as exciting as a full production and I encourage people that maybe have been hesitant to go to a reading because they didn’t know exactly what it was going to be to give it a shot,” Marchant said.

Tickets for the show can be purchased in advance at tickets.uwsp.edu or by calling 715-346-4100, or at the show up to an hour in advance of curtain.  The cost is $10.00.

Click here to see the full season schedule.

