Trip to the farm educates children on food, agriculture

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest fourth-graders got to experience a hands-on trip to the farm Thursday, educating them not only on agriculture but the very food they eat.

The Food for America program is run nationally through the Future Farmers of America. It allows students to teach younger children about the origins of their food.

D.C. Everest high school students educated fourth-grade students in the district with a trip to Fustead Farms.

Students travel to 17 stations throughout the day, learning farm basics of all kinds including milk, cows and wagons. In total, 400 hundred fourth-graders will visit Fust Stead Farms between Thursday and Friday.

D.C. Everest science teacher John Glynn knows it’s equally important for high school and fourth-graders alike. “It’s an opportunity to bring fourth-graders onto the farm,” said Glynn, “And have the high school students explain to them just how their food is made and what the farm life is all about.”

With the number of farmers dwindling in the United States, Glynn thinks it’s all the more important to continue to link the future generation with potential in agriculture.

“With only two percent of Americans on active farms today, 98% of the U.S. public has no connection to a farm,” said Glynn. “We’re trying to bridge that gap a little bit.”

The program has been in existence for 40 years and D.C. Everest students have been coming to Fustead Farms for the last 20.

High school senior Camille Reger is one of the participants. She now plans to teach agricultural science herself. “It’s one thing to learn about everything in the classroom,” said Reger, “But it’s different getting to see it out on the farm and getting to see the animals, pet the animals, smell everything.”

Reger plans to continue her education next year at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

