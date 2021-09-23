Advertisement

Kopp, Mosinski Power Pointers to 2-0 League Start

By UWSP Athletics
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point volleyball team (11-2, 2-0) moved its win streak to nine straight with a 3-0 victory over visiting UW-River Falls (7-8 ,0-2) on Wednesday.

Freshmen Ashely Kopp and Sydney Mosinski (Nevada, Iowa/Nevada) combined for 29 kills and eight blocks. Kopp racked up a match-high 17 kills and added eight digs. Mosinski poured in a career-best 12 kills.

Emma Peterson (Bloomington, Minn./Thomas Jefferson) led UWSP with 19 digs. Katie Albrecht (West Bend, Wis./East) and Kelsie Belfiori (Merrill, Wis./Merrill) were also in double figures with 14 and 10, respectively. Grace Michalske (Wausau, Wis./West) recorded a game high 31 assists on the night.

Mosinski and Kopp had three kills in a 5-1 run as UWSP went ahead 12-7 in the first set. Later in the set, Mosinski had a kill followed by a block as UWSP pulled even at 21-21. Guresi Mena (Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Simley) thwarted a UWRF set point with a kill sparking a 4-1 run as the Pointers took the first set, 27-25.

In the second set, Mosinski and Reis Derousseau (Tomah, Wis./Tomah) posted kills for an early 5-4 lead. Kopp gave UWSP a 10-9 lead with back-to-back kills, the first of five in the set. The Pointers held a slim lead throughout, scoring five of the final seven points for a 25-21 set win.

Kopp and Mosinski combined for three kills and had a solo block each as UWSP took a 7-3 lead in the third set. The Pointers used five kills and two aces in a 10-1 run to end the match.

UWSP remains at home to host the Pointer Invitational II this Friday and Saturday (Sept. 24-25). The Pointers open the weekend on Friday at 3:00 p.m. versus Bethel.

