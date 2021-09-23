Deep Bench: Inside look at the Ryder Cup

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers declared September 21-26 as “Ryder Cup Days” in Wisconsin.

The 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup will tee off at Whistling Straits in Kohler on Friday, after being postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The U.S. has lost 7 of the last 9 Ryder Cup’s. But Rob Hernandez, digital editor for Wisconsin.com, believes the U.S. can win this weekend and has a better team on paper.

He joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about Ryder Cup expectations, what the atmosphere is like at Whistling Straits and how the course will play in late September.

