Pet Project: Meet Bailey

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bailey is a 13-year-old chihuahua mix who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County because he family was moving. She would do well in most homes, and despite her age has some pep in her step. She likes to play, go for walks and gets along with other dogs and cats.

For more information on Bailey visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.

