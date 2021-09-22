Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Bailey

By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bailey is a 13-year-old chihuahua mix who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County because he family was moving. She would do well in most homes, and despite her age has some pep in her step. She likes to play, go for walks and gets along with other dogs and cats.

For more information on Bailey visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.

