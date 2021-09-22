Parents outraged, protest over children’s book on puberty at their public library

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – Protestors in a community outside of Kansas City want their public library to get rid of a book that teaches children about puberty and sex education.

People held up signs in outrage for the second time at a monthly Cass County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting.

“Sexual education is not a child’s world,” said protestor Connie Kidd.

“It has detailed pictures and definitions and instructions on all types of different sexual behaviors,” protestor John Webb added.

At issue is the book, “It’s Perfectly Normal,” by Robie Harris. It has been in the library since 1994.

“I have a 3-year-old great-granddaughter. I wouldn’t let her touch that book,” Kidd said.

Some parents and faith leaders object to its sexual education, saying the illustrations are pornographic.

Supporters say it’s censorship to get rid of the book.

“Let me parent my kids. Let you parent yours. We’re all good,” said library supporter Sarah MacLean.

“So, this kind of tool is very important for parents who maybe don’t feel like they have the words to talk to their children about,” added an unidentified supporter.

“None of us have to check anything out of the library,” another unidentified supporter said.

The library asked a Cass County sheriff’s deputy to ensure the meeting remained peaceful, as some people wanted to make the public comment session a discussion.

The battle of personal ethics versus public education got heated at the library.

The author’s website says the book started out as a way to tell children about HIV and AIDS.

