Packers prepare for showdown with 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a place that was not a kind place for the Packers in 2019. They lost in blowout fashion in both the regular season and the NFC Championship Game.

But the focus this week is more on the 2021 team that lies ahead.

“There’s a lot of ball in front of us. But you’re talking about one of the premier teams in the NFC and the National Football League,” head coach Matt LaFleur said.

Last season, the Packers were able to knock off the 49ers 34-17. But even with the offensive outburst, Aaron Rodgers is looking at a talented defense.

“I see a lot of studs. Having [Nick Bosa] back. He’s a gamechanger. Looks like he’s moving well. Making a lot of plays on defense,” Rodgers said.

Sunday will also be the first road game with a true road crowd. Their season opener against New Orleans was played in Jacksonville.

“It’ll feel good. It’ll feel like normal football and being able to have a crowd to deal with and the environment,” Rodgers said.

LaFleur added that two years ago, Levi’s stadium made it “tough to operate.”

“I’d imagine that the crowd is going to be into it big time. It’s going to be a factor,” LaFleur said.

In last season’s game, there were no fans. Rodgers added another big emphasis will be on the young offensive line to get the silent count at the line down.

“This will be a good test for them.”

