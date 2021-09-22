Advertisement

Mushrooms could clean contaminated soils

An ongoing study to whether mushrooms can clean contaminates
(Alaska's Weather Source)
By Jade Flury
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Solid Waste Department is studying whether mushrooms can clean contaminated soils.

The study analyzes fungi sitting in contaminated soils to see if they can clean contamination.

“The idea that mushrooms can clean the soil in less time and using fewer dollars,” said Jerome Segura, gourmet mushroom farmer.

Segura says the goal of the study is to minimize waste transportation expenses and help the environment.

“If the hypothesis proves correct, we now will have a demonstrated product that goes from contaminated to non-contaminated,” said Meleesa Johnson, director of the Marathon County Solid Waste Department.

The decontamination process can take from 6 to 8 weeks. The next stage is to do secondary sampling.

The mushrooms are not edible and have to be disposed of properly in a landfill. The hope is that the fungi can help clean up old dump sites and manufacturing facilities.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody after an altercation outside a Wendy’s in Weston Sunday night.
1 arrested in Wendy’s altercation
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Fatal crash
1 killed, 1 injured in Marathon crash
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
A BEAUTIFUL day in store with fall temperatures! Much cooler than the past few days
First Alert Weather: Drier and cooler for the rest of week

Latest News

Marshfield furniture employee working on a couch.
Furniture manufacturers are on backlog due to the pandemic
Easton Brunett is competing in the USA Mullet Championships.
Mineral Point 11-year-old competing in USA Mullet Championships
Laos to America Museum temporarily reopens in Wausau
Laos to America Museum temporarily reopens in Wausau
Shortage of furniture caused by high demand, raw material delays
Shortage of furniture caused by high demand, raw material delays