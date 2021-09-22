Mushrooms could clean contaminated soils

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Solid Waste Department is studying whether mushrooms can clean contaminated soils.

The study analyzes fungi sitting in contaminated soils to see if they can clean contamination.

“The idea that mushrooms can clean the soil in less time and using fewer dollars,” said Jerome Segura, gourmet mushroom farmer.

Segura says the goal of the study is to minimize waste transportation expenses and help the environment.

“If the hypothesis proves correct, we now will have a demonstrated product that goes from contaminated to non-contaminated,” said Meleesa Johnson, director of the Marathon County Solid Waste Department.

The decontamination process can take from 6 to 8 weeks. The next stage is to do secondary sampling.

The mushrooms are not edible and have to be disposed of properly in a landfill. The hope is that the fungi can help clean up old dump sites and manufacturing facilities.

