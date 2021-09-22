Mosinee Volleyball wins 50th consecutive conference game, Marathon beats Newman in straight sets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Mosinee Volleyball last lost a Great Northern Conference game in September 2017, and their unbeaten streak reached a remarkable 50 games on Tuesday as they took care of Antigo in straight sets.

In the Marawood Conference, Marathon remained the only perfect team in conference play with a 3-0 victory over Newman.

