Advertisement

Hospital does not require COVID vaccine due to staffing shortages in Arkansas

By Hannah Campbell and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Piggott Community Hospital doesn’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff.

Executive director James Magee says being understaffed and having fears of losing too many nurses played a significant role in the decision.

“It’s the worst staffing challenge that I’ve seen,” Magee said. “It’s a daily challenge to make sure we have the staff on different shifts that we need.”

Magee told KAIT that as a small, rural hospital, finding nursing staff is a challenge. It’s why his hospital is one of the few not requiring staff to get the COVID vaccine.

“From a personal standpoint, I would like to see everybody vaccinated,” Magee said.

He says he’s unsure how many they’d lose if they required the shot, but it would definitely be some.

The hospital has around 60 to 70 nurses and needs at least seven to eight more to handle the strain.

“Mandating that really works a hard step on the smaller hospitals, because we don’t have an extra pool of nurses to draw from out there,” Magee said.

He says it is hard to hire folks in the health care field, because they have many employment options.

The hospital hasn’t seen a lot of nurses leave because of the added stress of the pandemic. While nurses aren’t leaving his hospital, they are working extra shifts and longer hours, putting a financial strain on the hospital.

“It shoots a hole in our budget, no question about that, but you get to the point where you just don’t have the people,” Magee said.

The hospital usually does not care for critically ill patients. It typically sends about 50 patients a month to larger hospitals. Because of the pandemic, finding a bed elsewhere has been a problem, so doctors and nurses have cared for the sicker patients.

Magee says his hospital is preparing for this trend to continue, even if other hospitals continue to see further staffing shortages.

“Our hospital has just recently begun a specialist program via telemedicine,” he said.

That will allow them to treat sicker patients with respiratory, cardiology, neurology issues and infectious diseases.

Piggott Community Hospital is a 25-bed facility. Right now, they’re taking care of anywhere from five to 12 COVID patients daily.

Copyright 2021 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
1 killed, 1 injured in Marathon crash
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Exteriors of Basil in Weston
Owners announce Basil in Weston will close on Oct. 2
Man dead after farming accident near Spencer
Due to the warm early spring and the frost in May, many orchards experienced a lack of apples...
Apple orchard owner says he only expects 10 bushels total this year due to May frost

Latest News

Rise is especially in children 9 to 13, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services
COVID-19 cases rising in Wisconsin children
The House faces a deadline Monday to vote on the first part of President Joe Biden’s plan — a...
Biden meets with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Day 4 of search in Florida park for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The search continues for Gabby Petito's fiance.
Manhunt continues for Brian Laundrie