Hatley Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATLEY, Wis. (WSAW) - Hatley Elementary School has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021. The national award is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among students and recognizes the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating a safe and welcoming school environment.

Hately Elementary School was one of 325 schools nationwide to receive the award. The recognition comes from the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The school’s principal, Lisa Braun, says the award is a testament to the community.

“It’s a really close-knit community and we really get to know the kids and their needs well throughout K through 5 and can sort of track their them through their whole learning progression. I think it is a big contribution to why they do well here,” said Braun.

Hatley Elementary School is part of the DC Everest School District.

