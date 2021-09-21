Stevens Point council gives green light for preliminary Business 51 plan

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A major decision has been made during the Stevens Point City Council meeting regarding the Business 51 project.

The council decided to approve the preliminary plan for the Business 51 project in a 9-1 vote.

The meeting went on for over three hours before coming to a decision.

This decision gives the contractor permission to move to 30 percent of the design phase.

The Business 51 project in Stevens Point has been in discussion for over a decade and now the council has given their contractor, AECOM, the thumbs up for the plan.

The plans for the redesign would determine the flow of about three miles from the south city limits to North Point Drive.

The city hopes the redesign would allow for a more safe and efficient corridor for drivers, bikers and pedestrians.

At the meeting, many people spoke both against and in favor of the project.

Mayor Mike Wiza said Monday night’s decision does not mean the plans are set in stone and have room for alterations.

The cost of the project is expected to be nearly $50 million, according to Wiza.

