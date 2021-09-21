State’s daily COVID numbers climbing, 7-day average nears 3,000

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is nearing 3,000.

On Tuesday, 3,633 new cases were reported. The 7-day average is now 2,967. DHS has previously stated the 7-day average paints a better picture of the covid caseload versus looking at cases day by day.

The 7-day average of new deaths is 12. The state’s death toll since the pandemic began is 7,854.

In Wisconsin, 53% of people are fully vaccinated.

