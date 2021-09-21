Advertisement

REPORT: Packers release tight end Jace Sternberger

Green Bay Packers' Jace Sternberger catches a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Cameron...
Green Bay Packers' Jace Sternberger catches a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Cameron Dantzler during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are releasing tight end Jace Sternberger, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Sternberger was a third-round draft pick in 2019. He played in 18 games in the last two seasons. In 2020, he recorded 12 receptions and 114 yards. He was serving a two-game suspension due to a substance-abuse violation for the first two games of this season.

The move leaves the Packers with four tight ends on the roster.

