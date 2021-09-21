REPORT: Packers release tight end Jace Sternberger

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are releasing tight end Jace Sternberger, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Sternberger was a third-round pick in 2019. His two-game suspension ends today, but Green Bay is moving on and Sternberger gets a fresh start. https://t.co/xEdRxiWCqH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2021

Sternberger was a third-round draft pick in 2019. He played in 18 games in the last two seasons. In 2020, he recorded 12 receptions and 114 yards. He was serving a two-game suspension due to a substance-abuse violation for the first two games of this season.

The move leaves the Packers with four tight ends on the roster.

