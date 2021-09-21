Potawatomi Community Center to open to public Friday

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - A grand opening ceremony will be held Friday for the new Potawatomi Community Center in Crandon.

After years of planning and input from community members of all ages, the plans for the center were finalized. The goal of the center is to provide kids a safe place to learn and grow so they don’t turn to drug use.

“When I became chairman, there was a lot of things impacting my people. The opioid epidemic did such damage, said Ned Daniels, Jr., chairman of the FCP Executive Council. “There was a need for prevention, keeping our kids busy, keeping them occupied keeping them out of trouble,” explained Daniels in a video for the Forest County Potawatomi Community.

The $50 million development will serve as a gathering place for the community while offering athletic and educational programs for tribal members. The center will feature a 20,000 square-foot gym, a field house with synthetic turf, a recreation and training pool, a jogging track, a fitness center, a climbing wall, and multiple studio rooms. The gymnasium and field house will also serve as a venue for sports and performance events such as tribal pow-wows. There is seating for 1,500 spectators.

Construction began in May 2019.

The facility is located at 5471 thayek ethe dnekmegzek myew (The Place Where Everyone Plays Rd.)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.